Face-swiping Payment Market to Reach USD 25.1 Billion, at a 20.20% CAGR By 2032 … – Press Release

New York, USA, July 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to the research report published by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Face-swiping Payment Market Information By Type, By Application, By Region – Market Forecast Till 2032″. The Face-swiping Payment Market could thrive at a rate of 20.20% between 2023 and 2032. The market size will be reaching around USD 25.1 Billion by the end of the year 2032.
Face-swiping Payment Market Analysis:
The face-swiping payment market is growing rapidly, as consumers and businesses look for more convenient and secure ways to pay. This type of payment technology uses facial recognition software to identify a person and authorize payment. Face-swiping payments are becoming increasingly popular in a variety of industries, including retail, healthcare, and transportation.
Key Players:
Eminent industry players profiled in the global face-swiping market report include.
- PopID, Inc.
- FacePay
- PayByFace B.V.
- VisionLabs
- Telepower Communication Co, Ltd. (Telpo)
- PAX Global Technology Limited, Alipay
- NEC Corporation
- SnapPay Inc.
- Mastercard
- CloudWalk Technology Co. Ltd.
Scope of the Report – Face-swiping Payment Market:
|Report Metrics
|Details
|Market Size by 2032
|USD 25.1 Billion
|CAGR during 2023-2032
|20.20%
|Base Year
|2022
|Forecast
|2023-2032
|Key Market Opportunities
|Rising partnerships between companies and influx of private investments for facial.
|Key Market Dynamics
|The increasing adoption of face-swiping payment technology by consumers and merchants for small-scale transactions and rise in the adoption of technology.
Drivers:
Presence of High-Tech Technological Features to Boost Market Growth
Numerous high-tech technical elements are projected to fuel the face-swiping payment industry. These characteristics, which enable speedy and safe payments, include face 3D depth, blink detection, facial motion…