Face-swiping Payment Market to Reach USD 25.1 Billion, at a 20.20% CAGR By 2032 … – Press Release

New York, USA, July 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to the research report published by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Face-swiping Payment Market Information By Type, By Application, By Region – Market Forecast Till 2032″. The Face-swiping Payment Market could thrive at a rate of 20.20% between 2023 and 2032. The market size will be reaching around USD 25.1 Billion by the end of the year 2032.

Face-swiping Payment Market Analysis:

The face-swiping payment market is growing rapidly, as consumers and businesses look for more convenient and secure ways to pay. This type of payment technology uses facial recognition software to identify a person and authorize payment. Face-swiping payments are becoming increasingly popular in a variety of industries, including retail, healthcare, and transportation.

Key Players:

Eminent industry players profiled in the global face-swiping market report include.

  • PopID, Inc.
  • FacePay
  • PayByFace B.V.
  • VisionLabs
  • Telepower Communication Co, Ltd. (Telpo)
  • PAX Global Technology Limited, Alipay
  • NEC Corporation
  • SnapPay Inc.
  • Mastercard
  • CloudWalk Technology Co. Ltd.

Scope of the Report – Face-swiping Payment Market:

Report Metrics Details
Market Size by 2032 USD 25.1 Billion
CAGR during 2023-2032 20.20%
Base Year 2022
Forecast 2023-2032
Key Market Opportunities Rising partnerships between companies and influx of private investments for facial.
Key Market Dynamics The increasing adoption of face-swiping payment technology by consumers and merchants for small-scale transactions and rise in the adoption of technology.

Drivers:

Presence of High-Tech Technological Features to Boost Market Growth

Numerous high-tech technical elements are projected to fuel the face-swiping payment industry. These characteristics, which enable speedy and safe payments, include face 3D depth, blink detection, facial motion…



