Face-swiping Payment Market to Reach USD 25.1 Billion, at a 20.20% CAGR By 2032 … – Press Release

New York, USA, July 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to the research report published by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Face-swiping Payment Market Information By Type, By Application, By Region – Market Forecast Till 2032″. The Face-swiping Payment Market could thrive at a rate of 20.20% between 2023 and 2032. The market size will be reaching around USD 25.1 Billion by the end of the year 2032.



Face-swiping Payment Market Analysis:

The face-swiping payment market is growing rapidly, as consumers and businesses look for more convenient and secure ways to pay. This type of payment technology uses facial recognition software to identify a person and authorize payment. Face-swiping payments are becoming increasingly popular in a variety of industries, including retail, healthcare, and transportation.

Key Players:

Eminent industry players profiled in the global face-swiping market report include.

PopID, Inc.

FacePay

PayByFace B.V.

VisionLabs

Telepower Communication Co, Ltd. (Telpo)

PAX Global Technology Limited, Alipay

NEC Corporation

SnapPay Inc.

Mastercard

CloudWalk Technology Co. Ltd.

Scope of the Report – Face-swiping Payment Market:

Report Metrics Details Market Size by 2032 USD 25.1 Billion CAGR during 2023-2032 20.20% Base Year 2022 Forecast 2023-2032 Key Market Opportunities Rising partnerships between companies and influx of private investments for facial. Key Market Dynamics The increasing adoption of face-swiping payment technology by consumers and merchants for small-scale transactions and rise in the adoption of technology.

Drivers:

Presence of High-Tech Technological Features to Boost Market Growth

Numerous high-tech technical elements are projected to fuel the face-swiping payment industry. These characteristics, which enable speedy and safe payments, include face 3D depth, blink detection, facial motion…