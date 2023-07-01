Faces & Voices of Recovery Celebrates Recovery Month 2023 – Press Release

Faces & Voices of Recovery, a leading national organization dedicated to promoting long-term recovery from substance use disorders, is gearing up to celebrate Recovery Month this September.

WASHINGTON, July 1, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Faces & Voices of Recovery, a leading national organization dedicated to promoting long-term recovery from substance use disorders, is gearing up to celebrate Recovery Month this September. Now in its 34th year, Recovery Month is a time dedicated to raising awareness and understanding of substance use disorders and recognizing the achievements of individuals in recovery.

Recovery Month, observed annually in the United States, aims to promote and support new evidence-based treatment and recovery practices, the emergence of a strong and proud recovery community, and the dedication of service providers across the nation who make recovery in all its forms possible. This yearly observance celebrates the millions of people in recovery and reminds us, that behavioral health is an essential component to an overall happy life. Recovery Month is an opportunity to tell the world that prevention works, that treatment is effective, and that people can, and do, recover!

Faces & Voices of Recovery is proud to host the website for Recovery Month: recoverymonth.net. The website serves as the central location for recovery events, information, and assets that make our celebrations possible during the month of September. Please check out the website for this year’s graphics, toolkits, and resources to make your Recovery Month events a success!

Faces & Voices of Recovery invites individuals, families, community organizations, and stakeholders to join them in raising awareness and celebrating recovery throughout September. Together, we can create a culture of compassion, understanding, and support that enables individuals to reclaim their lives.

About Faces & Voices of Recovery:

Faces & Voices of Recovery is a national non-profit organization dedicated to…