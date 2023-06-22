FacilityForce Appoints Frank Syma as Chief Executive Officer – Press Release

FacilityForce, Inc. (www.facilityforce.com), a leader in asset lifecycle and facilities management software solutions for government and commercial organizations, announced today that Frank Syma has been named Chief Executive Officer.

AUSTIN, Texas, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — FacilityForce, Inc. (www.facilityforce.com), a leader in asset lifecycle and facilities management software solutions for government and commercial organizations, announced today that Frank Syma has been named Chief Executive Officer.

Frank Syma, who previously held the position of Chief Operating Officer for FacilityForce, brings over 29 years of experience in facility management software. During this tenure, he has focused on solutions for educational, government and commercial organizations in North America and the United Kingdom, and has interfaced with hundreds of public sector facility owners, all of which have provided him with a unique perspective to understand the issues of owners and managers.

Cristina Wheless, Volaris Group Leader, shares “Frank has been a cornerstone for the AssetWorks and FacilityForce family for 25 years. His intelligence, industry expertise, and technical prowess are unparalleled and matched only by his integrity and commitment to our customers and employees. Customers can rest assured knowing that they’re in good hands with Frank at the helm of FacilityForce.”

“I’m truly humbled to have been selected to lead FacilityForce and the great employees that are a part of our company”, said Frank Syma. “FacilityForce was founded on the belief that enabling facility managers to gain efficiencies within their operations will in turn benefit the communities that they serve. I’m excited at the opportunity to make a difference in the facility management space by making our company the leader in Facility Resource Planning solutions.”

Frank has had the privilege of working with product, development, services, sales, and marketing teams in multiple roles in engineering…