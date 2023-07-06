FacilityForce to Unveil Map-Centric Asset Management Solution at 2023 Esri User … – Press Release

With the release of “Locate”, FacilityForce now leverages the power of Esri’s ArcGIS to visualize the location of facilities, assets, work orders and more.

AUSTIN, Texas, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — FacilityForce, Inc. (www.facilityforce.com), a leader in asset lifecycle and facilities management software solutions for government and commercial organizations, announced today that it has added map-centric asset management capabilities to its flagship Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) software suite. Additionally, FacilityForce is excited to be unveiling Locate at the at the 2023 Esri User Conference in expo booth #531, which is taking place July 10-14, 2023 at the San Diego Convention Center.

Locate embeds the power of Esri’s ArcGIS mapping software into FacilityForce for map-centric asset management. Rather than viewing a simple list of data, Locate brings your data to life by displaying facilities, assets, work orders and more on interactive maps that allow you to show or hide layers, zoom in and out, select multiple assets, view detailed information about the assets, and perform actions on those assets. Locate leverages Esri’s industry-leading geographic information system (GIS) software to enable location intelligence for your facilities and assets.

As an Esri partner, FacilityForce collaborated closely with Esri to develop its Locate product based on the latest technologies and best practice recommendations from Esri, including the incorporation of ArcGIS Identity. FacilityForce’s Locate can be integrated with one or more instances of either ArcGIS Online or ArcGIS Enterprise, for a truly enterprise-wide asset management solution.

“It has been a great experience partnering and working with Esri in the development of our map-based asset management solution,” according to Kevin Raasch, Vice President of Marketing for FacilityForce, who went on to say, “We are thrilled to provide these GIS-centric capabilities to our existing customers, as well…