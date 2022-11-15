Faf du Plessis was ‘jealous’ of AB de Villiers & labels David Warner a ‘bully’

Faf du Plessis led South Africa in the infamous ‘sandpapergate’ Test series against Australia

What is the most appropriate attire to face 11 hostile Australians?

If you said a small white towel, you have a lot more in common with Faf du Plessis than you might have thought.

The incident occurred almost five years ago but has already been enshrined in cricket folklore.

During the first of four Test matches between Steve Smith’s Australians and Du Plessis’s Proteas, on-field verbal abuse escalated in the players’ tunnel in Durban.

It was tea on the fourth day. Aiden Markram, who’d take his score of 85 to 143 before being dismissed, and Quinton de Kock were battling to save the Test.

Du Plessis had already been bowled by Pat Cummins for four and was cooling off in the shower when he heard a commotion outside the dressing room door.

With little concern for the optics, he grabbed a towel, tightly wrapped it around his body, and went to investigate what was going on.

He found David Warner…