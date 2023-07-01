Fairness in Cricket: Prime Minister Rishi Sunak says ICEC report ought to be ‘reset second’ for sport

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was at Lord’s to watch day four of the Ashes Test between England and Australia

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has spoken to leaders at the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) after a report highlighted discrimination in cricket.

“For people who love cricket that was hard to read,” said Sunak.

“My first reaction was that it is really sad to see a sport I love being described like that.”

The ICEC was announced by the ECB in March 2021 in the wake of global movements such as Black Lives Matter and Me Too.

The damning report made 44 recommendations, including that the ECB makes an unreserved public apology for its failings. ECB chair Richard Thompson apologised on Tuesday.

“I’ve spoken to the team at the ECB and I think they have approached it in the right way,” Sunak told BBC Test Match Special during the second Ashes Test at Lord’s.

“They commissioned this report off their own back because they wanted to be proactive, so they deserve credit for that.

“From…