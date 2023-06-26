Fairness in Cricket report: ‘Completely horrific’ tales present ‘tradition is rotten’

The ICEC was announced by the ECB in March 2021 in the wake of global movements such as Black Lives Matter and Me Too

WARNING: This article contains descriptions of racism and other offensive and discriminatory language and behaviour.

An obscene joke about a Muslim cricketer’s prayer mat and “predatory behaviour” towards women were some of the “absolutely horrific” stories heard by a damning report into discrimination in cricket.

The long-awaited Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket (ICEC) report was published on Tuesday and said racism, sexism, classism and elitism is “widespread” in the English and Welsh game.

Chair Cindy Butts said stories told to the commission showed the sport’s culture is “rotten”.

“We heard of women being constantly stereotyped, demeaned, facing predatory behaviour,” Butts told BBC sports editor Dan Roan.

“We heard from women who are having to walk into score boxes and face signs that say ‘no bras allowed’. This is 2023, not 1923.”

Butts described “routine”…