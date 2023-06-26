Fairness in Cricket report: Discrimination ‘widespread’ in English cricket

The Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket received more than 4,000 responses to its call for evidence

Racism, sexism, classism and elitism is “widespread” in English and Welsh cricket, according to a long-awaited independent report.

The Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket (ICEC) has delivered its findings from a two-year investigation.

The ICEC has made 44 recommendations, including that the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) makes an unreserved public apology for its failings.

ECB chair Richard Thompson said: “We will use this moment to reset cricket.”

The ICEC was announced by the ECB in March 2021 in the wake of global movements such as Black Lives Matter and Me Too.

It opened an online call for evidence in November of that year, receiving 4,156 responses. In March 2022, a call for written evidence resulted in more than 150 responses.

Among those to give evidence include England men’s Test captain Ben Stokes, women’s captain Heather Knight, former men’s captain Joe…