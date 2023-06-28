Fairness in Cricket report: ‘Lord’s embodies English cricket and might drive much-needed change’

Racism, sexism, classism and elitism widespread in cricket – report chair Cindy Butts

Of all the times for cricket to be taking a look in the mirror, perhaps this week gives the clearest reflection.

Either by accident or design, the Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket’s (ICEC) damning report into the “widespread” discrimination in the game crash-landed on the eve of a Lord’s Ashes Test – findings of racism, sexism, classism and elitism laid bare just in time for the showpiece event of the marquee Test series at the self-styled “Home of Cricket”.

As the report says, Lord’s and the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) have a “powerful and unique” role in the game. Across the 317 pages, Lord’s is mentioned 56 times and the MCC 125. As a comparison to the other four men’s Ashes venues this summer, The Oval crops up four times, Edgbaston, Headingley and Old Trafford not at all.

From the 44 ICEC recommendations, Lord’s or the MCC is directly mentioned in three of them. Recommendation 18,…