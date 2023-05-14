Falaniko Penesa of Samoa Wins 2023 World Fireknife Championships – Press Release

Falaniko Penesa was crowned the 2023 World Fireknife Champion at the Polynesian Cultural Center.

LAIE, Hawaii, May 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Tonight, Falaniko Penesa was crowned the 2023 World Fireknife Champion at the Polynesian Cultural Center. After competing against the best of the best, Penesa takes the title of World Fireknife Champion with outstanding performances.

Penesa’s victory concluded the four-day We Are Samoa Festival. As Hawai’i’s largest annual Sāmoan cultural celebration, the festival featured four divisions of fireknife competitions, We Are Samoa Fealofani Day and daily exhibits of Sāmoan culture and artwork throughout the Polynesian Cultural Center.

Falaniko Penesa from Puipa’a, Sāmoa competed against Hale Motuapuaka (2nd place) of Wahiawa, HI and Matagi Lilo (3rd place) of ‘Ewa Beach, HI to win the elite Men’s Division of the World Fireknife Championships. Tonight’s championship round was a continuation from Wednesday night’s intense opening round that began with 30 contestants.

Concluding its 30th year, the World Fireknife Championship was established by the Polynesian Cultural Center in 1993 to showcase this proud Sāmoan tradition and encourage future generations to perpetuate this amazing combination of artistry, skill, and bravery. Fire-knife dancing is rooted in the Sāmoan ailao, a warrior knife dance traditionally performed before battle utilizing the nifo oti, or “tooth of death.”

This year’s World Fireknife Championship featured competitions in four divisions. In addition to Penesa winning the Men’s Division, Jeri Galeai of Lā’ie, HI won the Women’s Division, Cyson Lanikaula Woodward of Kapa’a, Kaua’i won the Intermediate Division (ages 12-17) and Kalivati “KJ” Volavola of Lā’ie, HI won the Junior Division (ages 6-11).

