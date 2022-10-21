Far-right chief Giorgia Meloni named as Italy’s first feminine prime minister





CNN

—



Populist firebrand Giorgia Meloni has been named as Italy’s first female prime minister, becoming the country’s most far-right leader since Benito Mussolini.

She received the mandate to form a government from Italy’s President Sergio Mattarella on Friday afternoon after two days of official consultations, and is set to be sworn in at 10 a.m. local time (4 a.m. ET) on Saturday.

Last month’s general election resulted in an alliance of far-right and center-right parties, led by her ultraconservative Brothers of Italy, winning enough seats in Italy’s parliament to form a government.

Meloni will now bring together a cabinet that is expected to include the nationalist former Interior Minister Matteo Salvini, and may see a return to government for controversial former Italian leader Silvio Berlusconi.

The latter made headlines earlier this week when…