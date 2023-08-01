Faraday Future Announces the Launch of the Phase-2 Developer Co-Creation Deliver… – Press Release

· FF has successfully completed all compliance testing in anticipation of the delivery of the FF 91 2.0 Futurist Alliance, marking another important milestone for FF of delivering to the first group of its users who have joined FF’s developer co-creation project.

· Delivery signifies FF entering its revenue stage of progress.

· FF will initiate the delivery process in the second week of August and plans to deliver the FF 91 2.0 Futurist Alliance to the first user in the middle of August.

· FF has launched the selection and signing process for the second group of its users, allowing more potential users to pre-order or purchase the FF 91 2.0 Futurist Alliance.

· As previously announced, FF has collaborated with high-profile users from various industries to launch the owner developer co-creation project.

· The Company plans to hold the first Developer Co-creation Festival at Pebble Beach, California during Monterey Car Week, and recruit developer co-creation participants on the basis of a recommendation and invitation system.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. FFIE (“FF,” “Faraday Future,” or “Company”), a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, announced the official launch of the second phase of its co-creation delivery, and will deliver the FF 91 2.0 Futurist Alliance to the first users. This marks a significant milestone for the Company as FF initiates the second phase of its three-phase delivery plan.

FF has also successfully completed all compliance testing of the FF 91 2.0 Futurist Alliance. FF remains committed to safety and the FF 91 2.0 Futurist Alliance vehicles meet the highest standards, providing users with top-notch safety features.

The first co-creation delivery process of the FF 91 2.0 Futurist Alliance will begin in the second week of August. A delivery ceremony is planned to be held in the middle of August to honor and celebrate this momentous occasion with the first user.

As…