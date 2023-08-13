Faraday Future Completed All Relevant Processes Ahead of the First FF 91 2.0 Fut… – Press Release

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. FFIE (“Faraday Future”, “FF” or “Company”), a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, today announced that it completed all the necessary processes prior to delivering the Ultimate AI TechLuxury FF 91 Futurist Alliance to its spire user.

Since the Company announced the start of the phase-2 Co-Creation delivery, the relevant processes and steps that are needed before a vehicle delivery have now been completed. Besides the previously announced MCO (Manufacture Certificate of Origin) readiness, sales agreement, and final invoice, the Company also has completed the final vehicle inspection at FF ieFactory California, and PDI (Pre-Delivery Inspection) process prior to the delivery ceremony.

The readiness of all the processes and steps opens the gates for the Company to complete additional Co-Creation deliveries to more spire users in the following weeks. The Company intends to hold additional customized delivery ceremonies for the first batch of car buyers. FF will showcase these key moments as video stories in its delivery campaign over the coming days prior to the broadcast at 6:00PM PST on August 15th of the First FF 91 Futurist Alliance delivery ceremony and the first Developer Co-Creation festival kick-off.

A series of activities held by the Company during Monterey Car Week in mid-August will also be part of the Developer Co-Creation Festival. FF will attend the “FuelRun” event on August 16th and 17th and “Motorlux” on August 16th. The Company will invite Developer Co-Creators, including the first users of the Phase-2 Co-Creation delivery, and Developer Co-Creation candidates to attend the Developer Co-Creation signing ceremony on August 17th.

Users can preorder an FF 91 vehicle via the FF Intelligent App or through our website (English): https://www.ff.com/us/preorder/ or (Chinese): https://www.ff.com/cn/preorder/

Download the new FF Intelligent App: