Faraday Future Promotes Mr. Yueting Jia to Section 16 Officer Position and Execu… – Press Release

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. FFIE (“Faraday Future,” “FF,” or “Company”), a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, today announced that after an assessment by the Board of Directors (the “Board”) of FF regarding the Company’s management organizational structure, the Board has approved that Mr. Jia will now report directly to the Board (alongside the Global CEO, Mr. Chen). Based on the changes to his responsibilities within the Company, the Board determined that Mr. Jia is an “officer” of the Company within the meaning of Section 16 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), and an “executive officer” of the Company under Rule 3b-7 under the Exchange Act.

