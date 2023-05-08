Farallon Capital Management Comments on Successful Campaign for Change at Exelix… – Press Release

Pleased that Dave Johnson is Now Anticipated to Join Fellow Farallon Nominees Tom Heyman and Bob Oliver on Exelixis’ Board of Directors

Urges Shareholders to Send Clearest Message Possible That the Status Quo Cannot Continue by Voting to Elect All Three of Farallon’s Independent Nominees

Funds managed by Farallon Capital Management, L.L.C. (“Farallon”) own approximately 7.2% of the outstanding shares of Exelixis, Inc. EXEL (“Exelixis” or the “Company”), making it the Company’s largest active shareholder. Farallon nominated three exceptional candidates for election to the Exelixis Board of Directors (the “Board”) at the upcoming Annual Meeting of Shareholders, which will be held on May 31, 2023. Exelixis had previously agreed to support two of Farallon’s nominees, Tom Heyman and Bob Oliver.

Today, incumbent director Lance Willsey, whom Farallon had targeted for replacement on the Board by Farallon’s third candidate, Dave Johnson, resigned from his directorship and determined he would not stand for reelection. As a result, Dave Johnson is expected to be elected to the Company’s Board.

Farallon stated:

“This election is about catalyzing change at a company that has long resisted making meaningful adjustments to its R&D priorities and capital allocation approach. With the anticipated election of all three Farallon nominees, we expect the Board to now objectively review the Company’s longstanding underperformance and genuinely consider the opportunities for improvement through a more focused R&D effort.

It is unfortunate that it took our engagement for the Company to initiate a share repurchase plan and our proxy contest to compel the Board to refresh its stale Board of Directors. The Board’s insistence on contesting our nominees until now underscores its aversion to change.

Fortunately, the Farallon candidates are positioned to bring fresh perspectives to the Board. Dave Johnson will bring current biotechnology expertise, a shareholder mindset and…