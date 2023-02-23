Farfetch Announces CFO Will Step Down By End 2023 – Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) – Press Release

Farfetch Limited FTCH (“Farfetch” or the “Company”), the leading global platform for the luxury fashion industry, today announces that Elliot Jordan will step down by the end of 2023, after more than eight years as Chief Financial Officer.

The Company will initiate a search process to identify his successor, and Mr. Jordan has agreed to serve as the Company’s Chief Financial Officer through the remainder of 2023.

Mr. Jordan joined FARFETCH in January 2015. Since that time, FARFETCH has grown its annual GMV from $380 million to $4.1 billion for the years ended December 31, 2015 and 2022, respectively, now serving over 190 countries and territories. Mr. Jordan has helped guide FARFETCH through its transformation from a private company to a publicly traded company, including FARFETCH’s listing on the New York Stock Exchange in September 2018. A member of the Executive Leadership Team, Elliot is also FARFETCH’s Executive sponsor of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.

José Neves, FARFETCH Founder, CEO and Chairman, said: “Elliot has been a fantastic CFO, and I very much appreciate his continued commitment to the business until the end of the year. I look forward to working with Elliot to ensure a smooth transition. We are some way off from saying our ‘goodbyes’ but his legacy will be formidable finance and business services teams that are part of a company that we believe is extremely well placed to continue to lead the industry and drive profitable growth – and Elliot has been an important building block of our success.”

Elliot Jordan, FARFETCH CFO, said: “I have thoroughly enjoyed the last eight years as Chief Financial Officer of FARFETCH and couldn’t be more proud of all we’ve achieved in that time. I want to thank José and all the talented people I have worked with in building this incredible company and will miss working with the highly passionate and knowledgeable members of my team who have supported this company to scale to where it is today….