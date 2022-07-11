Faroe Islands will permit 500 dolphins to be killed in annual whale hunt

On September 12, 2021, a super-pod of 1,428 Atlantic white-sided dolphins was driven into the shallow water at Skalabotnur beach and killed.




The government of the Faroe Islands has set a catch limit of 500 dolphins for the territory’s annual whale hunt this year.

Situated halfway between Iceland and Scotland in the Atlantic Ocean, the Faroes are a self-governing territory of the Kingdom of Denmark made up of 18 islands.

The yearly whale cull, or grindadráp in Faroese, is a traditional practice that dates back to the first settlement of the islands by Vikings in 800 CE.

Animal rights organizations have historically condemned the cull, in which whales are killed by gashes to the neck and subsequent cuts to the spinal cord and carotid artery.

However, the Faroese government has previously defended the practice, saying the meat from the hunt provides “valuable food” for local communities.

