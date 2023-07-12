Fastwyre Brings Fast Fiber-Optic Network to Sedalia – Press Release

SEDALIA, Mo., July 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Fastwyre Broadband, a leading fiber provider with reliable and affordable services across America, announced it will begin providing a robust fiber-optic broadband network to residents and businesses in Sedalia and La Monte, Mo. Fastwyre is committed to expanding in Missouri as it previously launched a high-speed fiber network in Warrensburg and plans to bring service to Nevada in the coming weeks.



At the Fox Theater Event Center, officials from the City of Sedalia, including Mayor Andrew Dawson, joined Fastwyre Broadband representatives in a July 11 ribbon-cutting ceremony that marked the Sedalia launch of Fastwyre Broadband, a high-speed, affordable fiber-optic network for area residents and businesses.

Fastwyre’s state-of-the-art network features a fiber-to-the-premises infrastructure enhancement that delivers high-speed internet to help customers meet their data transmission, online video conferencing, e-commerce, virtual learning, entertainment and telehealth needs. High-speed internet ranges from 100 megabits per second to 1 gigabit per second. Over time, Fastwyre’s goal is to provide up to 10 gigabits per second.



“We are excited to join the Sedalia community and supply our fast, high-quality fiber network at a terrific value for residents and businesses,” said Chris Eldredge, CEO of Fastwyre Broadband. “As a leading broadband provider, we will provide first-class customer service and effective solutions to Sedalia and the people we serve.”

“Increased high-speed internet access will foster economic and commercial growth while contributing to the improving quality of life for our citizens and their families. The launch of a new fast, reliable fiber-optic network, in partnership with Fastwyre Broadband, not only brings these benefits but also opens up new possibilities for enhanced healthcare through increased access to telemedicine services,” said Sedalia Mayor Andrew Dawson. “We’re excited to partner with…