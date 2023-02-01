FATE INVESTOR ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces that Fate Therap… – Press Release

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The law firm of Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers or acquirers of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. FATE securities between April 2, 2020 and January 5, 2023, inclusive (the “Class Period”) have until March 22, 2023 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Fate Therapeutics class action lawsuit. Captioned Hadian v. Fate Therapeutics, Inc., No. 23-cv-00111 (S.D. Cal.), the Fate Therapeutics class action lawsuit charges Fate Therapeutics as well as certain of its top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.



CASE ALLEGATIONS: Fate Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops programmed cellular immunotherapies to treat cancer and immune disorders. On April 2, 2020, Fate Therapeutics announced a collaboration agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. (the “Janssen Collaboration Agreement”), under which Fate Therapeutics received a $50 million payment and was eligible for future payments that totaled in the billions of dollars.

The Fate Therapeutics class action lawsuit alleges that, throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Janssen Collaboration Agreement was less sustainable than Fate Therapeutics had represented to investors; (ii) accordingly, certain of the clinical programs, milestone payments, and royalty payments associated with the Janssen Collaboration Agreement could not be relied upon as future revenue sources; and (iii) as a result, Fate Therapeutics had overstated the impact of the Janssen Collaboration Agreement…