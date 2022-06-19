Father’s Day: How Chris Adams has impressed his daughters to take up cricket

There are many father and son combinations in cricket, but now there is a new era of former cricketing dads with professional cricketing daughters.
Among them are the Adams family – father Chris played for England, Sussex and Derbyshire and two of his three daughters – Georgia and Mollie – have followed in his footsteps.
“I never thought they would be cricketers,” said Adams Sr. “Cricket has been the added surprise element to their life. Now they enjoy what I did for many years and they’re absolutely smashing it.
“They’ve given us an enormous amount of pleasure; we are so proud of them,” said Chris, before wife Samantha interjects “and nervous breakdowns”.
“As parents we had children young for one reason: we wanted to be active and fun and do our best for them. We came down to Sussex as a big experiment at seeing the big world and we have never…