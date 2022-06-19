Father’s Day: How Chris Adams has impressed his daughters to take up cricket

Paul Adams, centre, with his daughters, from left to right, Mollie, Georgia, wife Samantha and daughter Sophie, who works in digital marketing

There are many father and son combinations in cricket, but now there is a new era of former cricketing dads with professional cricketing daughters.

Among them are the Adams family – father Chris played for England, Sussex and Derbyshire and two of his three daughters – Georgia and Mollie – have followed in his footsteps.

“I never thought they would be cricketers,” said Adams Sr. “Cricket has been the added surprise element to their life. Now they enjoy what I did for many years and they’re absolutely smashing it.

“They’ve given us an enormous amount of pleasure; we are so proud of them,” said Chris, before wife Samantha interjects “and nervous breakdowns”.

“As parents we had children young for one reason: we wanted to be active and fun and do our best for them. We came down to Sussex as a big experiment at seeing the big world and we have never…