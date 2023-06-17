Father’s Day is June 18 – and VIZIO Has a Deal for Every Dad – VIZIO Holding (NY… – Press Release

Consumers can save big on VIZIO Smart TVs and sound bars this Father’s Day weekend

Father’s Day has a way of creeping up on the calendar, leading to last-minute scrambles for gift ideas. Luckily, VIZIO VZIO has partnered with select retailers to offer great discounts on a range of Smart TVs and sound bars that will make any deal-minded dad proud.

Whether it’s a family room, home office, or converted garage, dads around the country want to upgrade their entertainment space with serious performance at a price the whole family will love. This Father’s Day, VIZIO makes it easy and affordable to show dads you care with gifts that bring movies to life in stunning 4K and transform music into masterpieces with immersive sound. With deals on VIZIO QLED Smart TVs and state-of-the-art sound bar models, this Father’s Day will go down as his best yet.

“Being a dad can be a hard job, and sometimes it’s the simple things that make it easier. Having a high-quality home theater system that’s easy to operate and comes at a discount is pretty simple, and we’re very happy to aid in that process,” said John Schindler, VIZIO Vice President of Product Planning. “This Father’s Day, we’re working with some of our great retail partners to make getting an awesome home theater setup a breeze, whether your dad is the type to be thrilled with a gift, or if he’d prefer to do the shopping alongside you. Either way, he’ll be getting the excellent value we’re committed to offering, at any budget.”

Included on every new VIZIO TV, the SmartCast streaming platform delivers more than 260+ free channels and 6,000 titles on demand, offering an ever-expanding library of movies, TV shows, news, sports, and music. Simply plug in your VIZIO Smart TV, connect to the Internet, launch WatchFree+, and enjoy thousands of free movies and shows right out of the box – no logins or subscriptions required.

This Father’s Day, get ready to elevate your home entertainment experience with incredible deals…