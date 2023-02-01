FBI search President Biden’s residence in Delaware

The Justice Department search of Joe Biden’s vacation home adds one more twist to a classified documents saga that has stretched on for nearly a month now and includes a special counsel overseeing the inquiry. The FBI move could reveal how forthcoming and thorough the Biden team has been in reviewing the documents stored on Mr Biden’s personal property. Up until this latest government search, the Biden lawyers have been conducting their own review of the president’s personal residences without government investigators looking over their shoulders. While they found classified material at the president’s Wilmington home, they have said that there were no such documents found at the president’s beach house. If the FBI finds such material, it will add fuel to the assertions by Mr Biden’s critics that there is more to this story than the president’s team is letting on.At the very least, the search will help quell some of the concerns expressed by Republicans that the government is…