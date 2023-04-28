FCC widely criticized for refusal to vote on Standard-General TEGNA Deal – Press Release

Democratic Senator Bob Menendez, two FCC Commissioners, major civil rights organizations and the National Association of Broadcasters called on the FCC to do its job by holding a vote on Standard General-TEGNA deal
Deal would increase diverse ownership of media outlets by 300% – or it will die on May 22nd if FCC continues its refusal to hold a vote after more than a year of deliberation
This week, the FCC was criticized by a broad and diverse coalition of voices that demanded an up or down vote on the Standard General-TEGNA deal – a deal that has been in front of the FCC for more than a year and would result in a 300% expansion of minority media ownership. Instead of holding a vote, or even explaining why the substantial public interest benefits the deal brings are being disregarded, the FCC is instead attempting to backroom-kill the deal by tying it up in red tape until financing expires on May 22nd.
With that deadline fast approaching, several prominent voices weighed in in favor of a vote:
Democratic Senator Bob Menendez became the first Senate Democrat to publicly demand a vote in a Wednesday floor speech, and stated that he would not support nominees if they refused to take action to support diversity.
- “We need the FCC Commissioners to commit to increasing diversity in media ownership, not just in words but in actions. I for one will not support nominees for the FCC if they are unwilling to support diversity – including by acting in a way that denies a vote to a diverse applicant.“
The NY Post highlighted how this could pose a very real threat to Democratic control of the FCC with Commissioner Geoffrey Starks’ term expiring this year.
FCC Commissioners Brendan Carr and Nathan Simington also issued a statement this week demanding a vote from the FCC on the Standard General-TEGNA deal. Commissioners Carr and Simington issued a statement to Politico Pro:
- “The FCC owes America’s entrepreneurs, its innovators, and the everyday people…