FCC widely criticized for refusal to vote on Standard-General TEGNA Deal – Press Release

Democratic Senator Bob Menendez, two FCC Commissioners, major civil rights organizations and the National Association of Broadcasters called on the FCC to do its job by holding a vote on Standard General-TEGNA deal

Deal would increase diverse ownership of media outlets by 300% – or it will die on May 22nd if FCC continues its refusal to hold a vote after more than a year of deliberation

This week, the FCC was criticized by a broad and diverse coalition of voices that demanded an up or down vote on the Standard General-TEGNA deal – a deal that has been in front of the FCC for more than a year and would result in a 300% expansion of minority media ownership. Instead of holding a vote, or even explaining why the substantial public interest benefits the deal brings are being disregarded, the FCC is instead attempting to backroom-kill the deal by tying it up in red tape until financing expires on May 22nd.

With that deadline fast approaching, several prominent voices weighed in in favor of a vote:

Democratic Senator Bob Menendez became the first Senate Democrat to publicly demand a vote in a Wednesday floor speech, and stated that he would not support nominees if they refused to take action to support diversity.

“We need the FCC Commissioners to commit to increasing diversity in media ownership, not just in words but in actions. I for one will not support nominees for the FCC if they are unwilling to support diversity – including by acting in a way that denies a vote to a diverse applicant.“

The NY Post highlighted how this could pose a very real threat to Democratic control of the FCC with Commissioner Geoffrey Starks’ term expiring this year.

FCC Commissioners Brendan Carr and Nathan Simington also issued a statement this week demanding a vote from the FCC on the Standard General-TEGNA deal. Commissioners Carr and Simington issued a statement to Politico Pro: