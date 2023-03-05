FDA Accepts Eisai’s Filing of a Supplemental Biologics License Application and G… – Press Release

Confirmatory Phase 3 Clarity AD data to be evaluated by FDA in determining whether to convert accelerated approval of LEQEMBI to a traditional approval

Priority Review accelerates FDA review time with a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target action on July 6, 2023

TOKYO and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Eisai Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Tokyo, CEO: Haruo Naito, “Eisai”) and Biogen Inc. BIIB Corporate headquarters: Cambridge, Massachusetts, CEO: Christopher A. Viehbacher, “, Biogen”, ))) announced today that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted Eisai’s supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for LEQEMBI™ (lecanemab-irmb) 100 mg/mL injection for intravenous use, supporting the conversion of the accelerated approval of LEQEMBI to a traditional approval. The LEQEMBI application has been granted Priority Review, with a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) action date of July 6, 2023. The FDA is currently planning to hold an Advisory Committee to discuss this application but has not yet publicly announced the date of the meeting.

LEQEMBI is a humanized immunoglobulin gamma 1 (IgG1) monoclonal antibody directed against aggregated soluble (protofibrils*) and insoluble forms of amyloid beta (Aβ), approved under the Accelerated Approval Pathway for the treatment of Alzheimer’s Disease (AD) on January 6, 2023. Treatment with LEQEMBI should only be initiated in patients with the mild cognitive impairment or mild dementia stage of disease and confirmed presence of Aβ pathology. On the same day that LEQEMBI received its accelerated approval, Eisai submitted the sBLA to the FDA for approval under the traditional pathway.

The sBLA is based on the findings from Eisai’s recently published large, global confirmatory Phase 3 clinical trial, Clarity AD. LEQEMBI met the primary endpoint and all key secondary endpoints with highly statistically significant results. In November 2022, results of the Clarity AD study were…