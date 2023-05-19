FDA Roundup: May 19, 2023 – Press Release

SILVER SPRING, Md., May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Today, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is providing an at-a-glance summary of news from around the agency:

Today, the FDA announced that the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine (NASEM) will conduct an independent study on challenges in supply, market competition, and regulation of infant formula in the United States . Upon completion of the study, NASEM will submit a report to both Congress and the FDA. The FDA will use the information gained through the NASEM study to develop a long-term national strategy.

On Thursday, the FDA approved Rinvoq (upadacitinib) for adults with moderately to severely active Crohn's disease who have had an inadequate response or intolerance to one or more tumor necrosis factor blockers. Rinvoq is the first approved oral product available to treat moderately to severely active Crohn's disease. The most common side effects of Rinvoq as indicated for Crohn's disease are upper respiratory tract infections, anemia, fever, acne, herpes zoster, and headache. See full prescribing information for additional information on risks associated with Rinvoq.

On Thursday, the FDA issued marketing denial orders to the firm Mothers Milk WTA for more than 250 flavored and tobacco-flavored e-liquids. After completing initial acceptance review and subsequently proceeding to and completing a substantive scientific review of the company’s premarket tobacco product applications (PMTAs), the FDA determined that the applications lacked sufficient evidence to show the products are appropriate for the protection of public health. Following the FDA’s rigorous scientific review, tobacco products that receive a marketing denial order may not be offered for sale, distributed, or marketed in the U.S.

On Thursday, the FDA published a Small Entity Compliance Guide for the Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA) Food Traceability Rule. The…