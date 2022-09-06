Fears for infants born into Pakistan’s devastating floods





The family of eight built their shelter from furniture and sheets of cloth, whatever they could salvage from their flooded home in the village of Rijepur, near Khairpur Nathan Shah in southwestern Sindh province.

Holding her 24-day-old infant, Shumaila, Solangi said she worries about her newborn, who she took from hospital as the rain fell because she couldn’t afford to pay for her medication. Now she and her five other children are hungry, ill and wary of the snakes that are also looking for food and higher ground. Her husband, a daily wage earner, is not able to work.

“All those who could afford left this village, but we are still here because we cannot afford to go anywhere. It’s all about money,” she said. “We are helpless people. I am also sick and it’s the third month I got fever and throat infection. We even cannot afford to buy some medicine.”

Around 10% of the country’s healthcare institutions have been damaged by the floods, WHO representative to Pakistan Dr. Palitha…