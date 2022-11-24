Fed presents extra fee hike clues



New York

CNN Business

—



Americans are getting ready for food, family and football on Thursday, but investors were still holding off until Wednesday afternoon before starting to give thanks.

That’s because the Federal Reserve released the minutes from its latest meeting at 2pm ET Wednesday, which provided more clues about the central bank’s thinking on inflation and interest rate hikes.

At its November 2 meeting the Fed raised rates by three-quarters of a percentage point — its fourth straight hike of such a large magnitude. But Fed chair Jerome Powell suggested at a press conference that the Fed may soon begin to slow the pace of hikes.

The minutes from that meeting showed that several other Fed policymakers agreed with Powell’s assessment.

“A number of participants observed that, as monetary policy approached a stance that was sufficiently…