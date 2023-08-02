Federal Cloud Leader Applied Insight Awarded AWS Migration Competency Status – Press Release

Applied Insight, a cloud and technology services leader in the federal market, announced today that it has achieved Amazon Web Services Migration Competency status, endorsing its leadership in the cloud management marketplace. This designation recognizes Applied Insight’s track record of performing more than 200 AWS cloud migrations across 16 public sector and enterprise organizations.

“Attaining our AWS Migration Competency is an important milestone for us,” said Adam Gruber, chief technology officer and general manager of products at Applied Insight. “It reinforces our position as the ideal partner for national security, defense and federal civilian customers who need to ensure success in their move to AWS while reducing cost, increasing agility and improving security. As public sector organizations expand their cloud migration efforts to meet governmentwide mandates, we look forward to continuing our collaboration with the AWS team to support and fulfill the critical requirements our customers must meet to guarantee mission success.”

AWS Migration Competency partners assist organizations in successfully moving to AWS through all phases, from discovery to operations. Applied Insight engineers and cloud infrastructure specialists deliver mission-critical workloads and applications on AWS across the commercial, GovCloud, top secret and secret regions. Applied Insight’s product Altitude provides a rapidly deployable infrastructure platform, easing and speeding up the cloud migration process. Applied Insight also offers SHIFT, the only full-scale air-gapped emulation and testing platform, aiding in migrating from low-side to high-side cloud regions.

Beyond its Migration Competency status, Applied Insight is also recognized as an AWS Government Services Competency Partner and has been validated in both the Public Sector Partner and Public Sector Solutions Provider programs, reinforcing its cloud migration expertise for government customers. Additionally, the…