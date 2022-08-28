FedEx Cup: Rory McIlroy beats Scottie Scheffler & Sungjae Im by one stroke to win third title

Rory McIlroy has now earned a total of $43m from his three FedEx Cup victories

-21 R McIlroy (NI); -20 S Scheffler (US), SJ Im (Kor); -18 X Schauffele (US); -17 M Homa (US), J Thomas (US); -16 P Cantlay (US), S Straka (Aut) Selected others : -13 H Matsuyama (Jpn); -12 J Spieth (US); -11 J Rahm (Spa), M Fitzpatrick (Eng); -9 C Smith (Aus); -8 C Morikawa (US) Leaderboard

Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy became the first player to win the FedEx Cup three times after success on Sunday in the PGA’s Tour Championship.

The 33-year-old overturned a six-shot lead by Scottie Scheffler to finish one clear of the American and Sungjae Im.

Four-time major winner McIlroy carded a four-under-par 66 in the final round to finish on 21-under.

The Northern Irishman receives $18m (£15.36m) in prize money after his fifth victory of the season.

“What a week, what a day,” McIlroy told Sky Sports.

“I feel like Scottie deserves at least half of this. He’s a hell of a competitor. It was an honour to battle with him.”