Female contraceptive market size to grow by USD 5,142.22 million: Personal produ… – Press Release





NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The global female contraceptive market has been categorized as a part of the global personal products market. The parent market, the global personal products market, covers products and companies engaged in the research and development (R&D) and production of personal and beauty care products, such as cosmetics and perfumes. The scope of this market also includes personalized gifts, sleep masks, sex toys, hair wigs and extensions, and polarized sunglasses markets.





The female contraceptive market size is forecasted to grow by USD 5,142.22 million from 2022 to 2026. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.32% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. Download a sample

Female contraceptive market 2023-2027: Scope

The female contraceptive market report covers the following areas:

Market size

Key trends

Competitive analysis

Female contraceptive market 2023-2027: Vendor landscape

The global female contraceptive market was fragmented in 2022, with the presence of a large number of international and local players. International players offer a wide range of female contraceptives, while local vendors mainly cater to the demands of consumers with particular preferences. This, in turn, has resulted in intense competition in the market. In addition, various players are engaging in continuous R&D to improve the quality of contraceptives in terms of design and materials, which is further intensifying the competition.

AbbVie Inc., Afaxys Pharma LLC, Agile Therapeutics Inc., Amgen Inc., Ansell Ltd., Bayer AG, CooperSurgical Inc., Cupid Ltd., Exeltis USA Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Mayer Laboratories Inc., Medisafe Distribution Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., Mylan NV, Pfizer Inc., Piramal Enterprises Ltd., Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Veru Inc. are among some of…