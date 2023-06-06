FEMSA Forward: Focused Leadership in Retail & Beverages – Fomento Economico (NYS… – Press Release

MONTERREY, Mexico, June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (“FEMSA” or the “Company”) FMXFEMSAUBD FEMSAUB))) announced that it has reached two key milestones in certain transactions set forth in its FEMSA Forward strategy, as laid out in February of this year:



Divestiture of FEMSA’s remaining investment in Heineken. Following a series of market transactions, FEMSA has divested its minority investment in Heineken N.V. and Heineken Holding N.V., retaining only a residual amount of shares to meet its obligations under its already issued Exchangeable Bonds.



Definitive agreement to divest FEMSA’s minority stake in Jetro Restaurant Depot. Subject to customary closing conditions, FEMSA will receive total cash consideration of US$1,400 million, with approximately US$467 million payable at closing in the second quarter of 2023, and the remainder payable over a two-year term.



As announced in February of this year, FEMSA Forward laid the path for FEMSA to maximize long-term value creation by becoming a highly focused platform built on its three core business verticals: Retail, Coca-Cola FEMSA, and Digital. To achieve such a structure, FEMSA committed to several important initiatives, and last week FEMSA successfully completed two of them under favorable terms and conditions, generating significant value for FEMSA.

Daniel Rodríguez Cofré, FEMSA’s Chief Executive Officer, commented:

“Less than four months ago and following the definition and approval of FEMSA’s long-range plan, we communicated our conviction that the best way to continue creating value at FEMSA is through a structure that focuses solely on our core business verticals, where we have built leading platforms, and that have proven capabilities, financial strength, and dynamic avenues for growth.

Last week, we announced the completion of two important steps on the path to that structure. Our team executed these complex transactions with determination, speed, and excellence,…