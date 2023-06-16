Ferguson plc: Share Repurchase Program – Ferguson (NYSE:FERG) – Press Release

Ferguson plc (the “Company“) announces that, in continuation of its $3.0 billion share repurchase program (the “Program“), it has entered into a non-discretionary arrangement with its brokers J.P. Morgan Securities PLC and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC (together, “JPMS“) commencing from June 16, 2023 and ending no later than October 5, 2023. JPMS, an independent third party, will make trading decisions concerning the timing of the purchases of the Company’s shares independently of the Company. JPMS will carry out the instruction through the acquisition by JPMS, as principal for resale to, or agent on behalf of, the Company, of ordinary shares in the Company. JPMS may undertake transactions in shares (which may include sales and hedging activities, in addition to purchases which may take place on any available trading venue or on an over the counter basis) during the period of this tranche of the Program in order to manage its market exposure under this tranche of the Program. Disclosure of such transactions will not be made by JPMS as a result of or as part of this tranche of the Program, but JPMS will continue to make any disclosures it is otherwise legally required to make.

The maximum pecuniary amount allocated to this tranche of the Program is £100 million. The value of shares repurchased by the Company under the Program pursuant to the various arrangements entered into with its brokers will not, in aggregate, exceed US$3,000 million.

The Company’s shareholders generally authorized the Company to purchase up to a maximum of 20,845,062 of its ordinary shares at its Annual General Meeting held on November 30, 2022. Pursuant to such authority, the Company intends to continue purchasing shares under the Program. The Company anticipates that it will request a similar general authority from shareholders at its 2023 Annual General Meeting expected to be held in November 2023 pursuant to which (to the extent the Program has not been completed by then) purchases…