Fernando Alonso: Alpine driver questions Components 1 course after US GP penalty

Alpine driver Fernando Alonso, right, fought back from a 180mph crash to finish seventh at the United States GP in Austin, Texas

Fernando Alonso says a penalty he received in the United States Grand Prix raises questions about the direction of the sport under governing body the FIA.

A protest by Alonso’s Alpine team against the decision to demote him out of the points after he finished seventh in a damaged car will be heard on Thursday.

Alonso wrote on Instagram: “It is an important day for the sport as this decision will dictate if we are going in the right direction.”

Alonso said his post was in response to messages of support since the penalty.

He thanked those who had contacted him on social media, adding: “It’s one of those rare times in sport that I feel we are all on the same page and share the same opinion towards rules and regulations.”

Alonso said after the race that he considered his drive one of the best of his career, after he crashed at 180mph, his car did a wheelie, hit a…