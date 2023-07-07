Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B) Global Market is Projected to Reach $49.3 Bi… – Press Release

DUBLIN, July 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B): Global Strategic Business Report” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
The global market for Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B) estimated at US$19.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$49.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
50 Mbps to 100 Mbps, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 12.5% CAGR and reach US$22.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the 100 Mbps To 1 Gbps segment is readjusted to a revised 13.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14.6% CAGR
The Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world’s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$14.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 14.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10% and 11.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period.
Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.5% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$7.4 Billion by the year 2030.
Select Competitors (Total 86 Featured) –
- AT&T, Inc.
- Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited
- BT Group Plc
- China Mobile Hong Kong Company Limited
- China Telecom Corporation Limited
- China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited
- Deutsche Telekom AG
- Etisalat
- Fastweb SpA
- Liquid Intelligent Technologies
- MTN Group Limited
- Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp. (NTT Group)
- Saudi Telecom Company
- Verizon Communications Inc.
- Vocus Group Limited
- Vodafone Group PLC
Key Attributes:
|
Report Attribute
|
Details
|
No. of Pages
|
483
|
Forecast Period
|
2022 – 2030
|
Estimated Market Value…