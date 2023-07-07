Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B) Global Market is Projected to Reach $49.3 Bi… – Press Release

DUBLIN, July 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B): Global Strategic Business Report” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The global market for Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B) estimated at US$19.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$49.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

50 Mbps to 100 Mbps, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 12.5% CAGR and reach US$22.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the 100 Mbps To 1 Gbps segment is readjusted to a revised 13.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14.6% CAGR

The Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world’s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$14.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 14.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10% and 11.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period.

Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.5% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$7.4 Billion by the year 2030.

Select Competitors (Total 86 Featured) –

AT&T, Inc.

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited

BT Group Plc

China Mobile Hong Kong Company Limited

China Telecom Corporation Limited

China Unicom ( Hong Kong ) Limited

) Limited Deutsche Telekom AG

Etisalat

Fastweb SpA

Liquid Intelligent Technologies

MTN Group Limited

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp. (NTT Group)

Saudi Telecom Company

Verizon Communications Inc.

Vocus Group Limited

Vodafone Group PLC

Key Attributes: