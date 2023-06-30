Fibocom Launches the Industry-first SC151-GL at MWC Shanghai 2023, Accelerating … – Press Release

During MWC Shanghai 2023, Fibocom announces the launch of its 5G smart module SC151-GL empowered by the Qualcomm® QCM4490 Processor. The global version of SC151-GL aims to provide a “one unit fits for world” solution for 5G AIoT markets, and enables the access of mobile smart terminals to the 5G service anywhere, anytime.

SHANGHAI, June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Fibocom, a global leading provider of IoT (Internet of Things) wireless solutions and wireless communication modules, announces the availability of SC151-GL at MWC Shanghai 2023. Based on the Qualcomm® QCM4490 Processor, Fibocom SC151-GL is the industry-first 5G smart module that supports mainstream frequency bands under 5G network architecture worldwide, which is crucial for customers that require global roaming on their devices to deploy the smart wireless solution faster, more efficient compared to the regional versions.

Fibocom SC151-GL provides a comprehensive smart wireless solution empowered by the Qualcomm® QCM4490 Processor. Compliant with 3GPP Release 16, the module is capable of offering Gigabit 5G experience, in addition to the support of Wi-Fi 6/6E, allowing the connections of multiple end devices simultaneously as well as the high-capacity of data throughput, these features can significantly improve the uplink performance, especially for the latency-sensitive scenarios like warehouse management and manufacturing detection. In terms of network utilization, the SC151-GL is also backward compatible with 4G/3G bands in addition to the compatability of 5G SA/NSA and EN-DC. It is worth highlighting that the module delivers a power-efficient solution for end devices enabled by the added-value TWT (Target Wake Time).

The convergence of AI and IoT is inevitable in the fast-growing digital transformation, and 5G is the key accelerator to implement the migration in 5G AIoT era. Fibocom SC151-GL is a “one unit fits for world” smart wireless solution for customers from the industrial handheld,…