FIBRA Macquarie Celebrates Groundbreaking of Industrial Development Project in T… – Press Release

FIBRA Macquarie México (FIBRA Macquarie) FIBRAMQ announces a groundbreaking event for its industrial development project in the high demand market of Tijuana, Baja California, which is taking place on August 3, 2023.

The project encompasses the development of a 25 hectare parcel of land in the strategic submarket of Libramiento in southwest Tijuana. Once complete, the project will feature three state-of-the-art industrial buildings, comprising 875 thousand square feet, to serve the growing demand for industrial space in northern Mexico. Construction is underway for the first building, totaling 410 thousand square feet of gross leasable area which is scheduled for delivery in the first half of 2024. Key services feasibilities have been obtained, including road access, water, and energy.

The project is poised to play a pivotal role in further stimulating the region’s economic growth and prosperity. FIBRA Macquarie anticipates a total investment of approximately US$90 million (Ps. 1,500 million) to develop the industrial park, a sign of the significant commitment to the region’s economic growth and industrial sector. Furthermore, the project has been designed in accordance with the highest environmental standards, with the aim of both green certifying each of the buildings and minimizing their environmental footprint. At the same time, construction plans and strategy adhere to the highest work health and safety standards, a practice that is embedded in FIBRA Macquarie’s development strategy.

“We are excited to celebrate this milestone with the groundbreaking ceremony of our new industrial development project in Tijuana. This project marks a pivotal step in our commitment to fostering economic growth and development in the region and capitalizing on the accelerating nearshoring activity into Mexico,” said Simon Hanna, chief executive officer of FIBRA Macquarie. “We remain committed to delivering market-leading industrial spaces, that fulfill the evolving…