FibroGen Announces Topline Results from LELANTOS-1 Phase 3 Clinical Study of Pam… – Press Release

Study did not meet the primary endpoint



Pamrevlumab was generally safe and well tolerated

Topline results from LELANTOS-2 Phase 3 study of pamrevlumab in ambulatory patients with DMD expected 3Q 2023



SAN FRANCISCO, June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FibroGen, Inc. FGEN today announced topline data from the Phase 3 LELANTOS-1 placebo-controlled trial of pamrevlumab for the treatment of non-ambulatory patients with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) on background corticosteroids. The study did not meet the primary endpoint of Performance of the Upper Limb 2.0 (PUL 2.0) score at week 52 compared to baseline. Pamrevlumab was generally safe and well tolerated and the majority of treatment emergent adverse events were mild or moderate.

FibroGen plans to present the complete results of the LELANTOS-1 study at an upcoming medical conference and to publish the full results. Topline data from the Phase 3 LELANTOS-2 clinical trial of pamrevlumab for the treatment of ambulatory patients with DMD is expected 3Q 2023.

“While disappointed with these results, we look forward to sharing the data at a future medical conference to contribute towards the understanding of this devastating disease,” said Enrique Conterno, Chief Executive Officer, FibroGen. “FibroGen would like to thank the patients, caregivers and clinical trial investigators for their dedication in participating in this study.”

About LELANTOS-1

A total of ninety-nine (99) DMD patients aged 12 years and older were enrolled in LELANTOS-1, a global Phase 3, randomized, double-blind, trial of pamrevlumab or placebo in combination with systemic corticosteroids to evaluate the efficacy and safety of pamrevlumab in patients with non-ambulatory DMD. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Rare Pediatric Disease, Orphan Drug, and Fast Track Designation to pamrevlumab for the treatment of DMD. In the EU, FibroGen has been granted Orphan Drug Designation to pamrevlumab for the treatment of DMD. For more information…