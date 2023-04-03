FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC. (NYSE: FIS) SHAREHOLDER CLASS ACTIO… – Press Release

Did you lose money on investments in Fidelity National? If so, please visit Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit or contact Peter Allocco at (212) 951-2030 or [email protected] to discuss your rights.



NEW YORK, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bernstein Liebhard LLP, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, reminds investors of the deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in a securities class action lawsuit that has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired the common stock of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (“Fidelity National” or the “Company”) FIS between February 9, 2021 and February 10, 2023, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the Middle District of Florida and alleges violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

Fidelity National provides global e-commerce and payment technologies to financial institutions and businesses and, in recent years, has become the largest processing and payments company in the world. The Company is most known for its development of Financial Technology, or FinTech, and offers its solutions in three primary segments: Merchant Solutions; Banking Solutions; and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment accounted for approximately 30% of the Company’s total revenue in 2021, and serves merchants by enabling them to accept, authorize, and settle electronic payment transactions.

Throughout its history, Fidelity National has acquired several other financial technology firms. On July 31, 2019, Fidelity National announced it had closed the acquisition of payments company Worldpay, Inc. (“Worldpay”) for $43 billion, consisting of $35 billion in cash and the assumption of $8 billion in debt. As a result of the acquisition, the Worldpay business became part of the Merchant Solutions segment.

Plaintiff alleges that Defendants made materially false and misleading statements…