FIFA proclaims shared flights for Israeli and Palestinian soccer followers for 2022 World Cup in Qatar

FIFA announced on Thursday that shared flights have been organized to permit Israeli and Palestinian fans into Qatar to watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The temporary direct charter flights between Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv and Hamad International Airport in Doha, Qatar, represent the only official direct flights between the two nations.

The meetings which organized the flights were attended by representatives from FIFA, the operational arm of the 2022 World Cup’s tournament delivery team and Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Culture and Sport. The FIFA press release noted that “the meeting was conducted in accordance with Qatar’s commitment to FIFA’s hosting requirements.”

In FIFA’s press release, the organization’s president Gianni Infantino said: “We are delighted that an agreement has been reached for Israeli and Palestinian fans to visit…