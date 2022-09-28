Fighter jets escort Singapore Airways airplane after bomb hoax

(CNN) — Two air force fighter jets escorted a Singapore Airlines plane traveling from San Francisco to Changi Airport after a passenger made a hoax bomb threat.

“Earlier today, two of our F16C/Ds were activated to escort a Singapore Airlines flight that departed San Francisco for Singapore. This was because of a suspected bomb threat on board the aircraft,” the Singapore Air Force said Wednesday.

“Our fighters escorted the airliner till it landed safely at Changi Airport.”

The army was “mobilized immediately,” according to Defense Ministry officials who discovered the bomb threat to be false.

“Teams from (the army’s) Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Explosives Defence Group and Airport Police Division were on site to verify the claims,” it said.

“Preliminary investigations indicate that a 37-year-old male passenger had allegedly claimed that there was a bomb in a hand-carry bag and had assaulted the crew.

“Police investigations are now ongoing.”

The flight, which lasted 16…