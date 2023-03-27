FIGS Releases Its 2022 Impact Report – FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) – Press Release

FIGS, Inc. FIGS, the direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle brand, today released its 2022 Impact Report, providing a comprehensive view into its efforts to positively impact healthcare professionals. The full FIGS 2022 Impact Report is available at https://www.wearfigs.com/pages/impact-report.

“As we celebrate our 10th anniversary at FIGS, we’re extremely proud of what we’ve accomplished,” said Ms. Spear. “At the same time that we’ve driven growth in our impact-oriented business, we’ve been advancing our philanthropic efforts to support healthcare professionals in meaningful ways. Impact is why we started FIGS and it’s what drives us today. To our Awesome Humans—thank you to the best people on the planet. And thank you to everyone who recognizes their extraordinary contributions to the world and our need to create impact for them.”

Highlights of the FIGS 2022 Impact Report, include: