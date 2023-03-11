Fill finish manufacturing market size to increase by USD 5,774.96 million betwee… – Press Release

NEW YORK, March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The fill finish manufacturing market size is forecast to grow by USD 5,774.96 million between 2022 and 2027, and the growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 10.22% during the forecast period. The growth of the market is driven by the increasing use of analytics by contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs). The use of analytics is helping CDMOs in enhancing the productivity and efficiency of operations. Analytics solutions allow CDMOs to develop and utilize methods of making the development process more efficient. These solutions also improve communication between engineers, line operators, and managers, which, in turn, improves the decision-making process. All these factors are supporting the growth of the market in focus. For more insights on the historic data (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) – Request a report sample

Regional Analysis

By region, the global fill finish manufacturing market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW). Asia will account for 41% of market growth during the forecast period. Factors such as improving healthcare infrastructure, increasing number of hospitals and retail pharmacies, and high penetration of generic drugs are driving the growth of the fill finish manufacturing market in Asia.

Company Profiles

The fill finish manufacturing market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including: