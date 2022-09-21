Film theaters reopen in Indian-controlled Kashmir after greater than twenty years





The lieutenant governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, inaugurated the disputed region’s newest cinema on Tuesday, in a ceremony marked with much hype and fanfare.

“(The opening) is a reflection of a new dawn of hope, dreams, confidence and aspirations of people,” Sinha told reporters outside the theater in Indian Kashmir’s largest city, Srinagar, calling it a “historic” day, according to the Press Trust of India.

The theater held a special screening of the film “Lal Singh Chaddha,” a Bollywood remake of “Forrest Gump,” that stars two of India’s biggest superstars, Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor.

The movie theater will open to the public on September 30, according to businessman, Vijay Dhar, who has partnered with Indian cinema chain Inox Leisure Ltd., to open the theater in Srinagar.

“I’m doing this from the heart. This is for Kashmir, it’s for the national interest,” Dhar told CNN. “Bollywood and Kashmir have a long connection,” he said. “A lot of older Bollywood films were…