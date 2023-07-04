Final agreement reached to resolve Percival class action – Press Release

Taking care: We recognize this news release may contain information that is difficult for many and that our efforts to honour Survivors and families may act as an unwelcome reminder for those who have suffered hardships through generations of government policies that were harmful to Indigenous Peoples.

The National Indian Residential School Crisis Line offers emotional support and crisis referral services for residential school Survivors and their families. Call the toll-free crisis line at 1-866-925-4419. This service is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

The Hope for Wellness Help Line also offers support to all Indigenous Peoples. Counsellors are available by phone or online chat. This service is available in English and French, and, upon request, in Cree, Ojibway, and Inuktitut. Call the toll-free Help Line at 1-855-242-3310 or connect to the online chat at www.hopeforwellness.ca.

OTTAWA, ON, July 4, 2023 /CNW/ – Today, the Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, and court-appointed representative plaintiffs Reginald Percival and Kenneth Weistche announced that a proposed settlement agreement has been reached in the Federal Indian Boarding Homes (Percival) class action.

Beginning in the 1950s, approximately 40,000 Indigenous children were part of boarding home placements with private families for the purpose of attending school. A significant number of these placements were overseen by the federal government until control of program delivery was slowly devolved to Indigenous governing bodies. This proposed settlement agreement marks a significant advancement for thousands of Indigenous children and youth who suffered cultural loss and abuse while placed in a boarding home between approximately 1951 until at least 1992. The Indian Boarding Home Program was a program in which the Government of Canada placed children from…