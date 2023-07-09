Final Deadline for Icahn Enterprises L.P. Investors: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Che… – Press Release

RADNOR, Pa., July 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (www.ktmc.com) informs investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Florida against Icahn Enterprises L.P. (“Icahn Enterprises”) IEP. The action charges Icahn Enterprises with violations of the federal securities laws, including omissions and fraudulent misrepresentations relating to the company’s business, operations, and prospects. As a result of Icahn Enterprises’ materially misleading statements and omissions to the public, Icahn enterprises’ investors have suffered significant losses.



LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: JULY 10, 2023

CLASS PERIOD: AUGUST 2, 2018 THROUGH MAY 9, 2023

ICAHN ENTERPRISES’ ALLEGED MISCONDUCT

On May 2, 2023, market analyst Hindenburg Research published a report alleging, among other things, that Icahn Enterprises’ “last reported indicative year-end [net asset value] of $5.6 billion is inflated by at least 22%.” The report also claimed that the company operates a “ponzi-like economic structure” and “has been using money taken in from new investors to pay out dividends to old investors.”

Following this news, Icahn…