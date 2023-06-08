Finalists for the 2023 Avetta Awards Represent Achievement, Compliance, Risk Man… – Press Release

Winners will be announced in six supply chain categories at the 2023 Avetta Summit in Houston on June 27

Avetta®, the leading provider of supply chain risk management software, announces the 2023 Avetta Awards finalists. These companies and individuals represent global leaders in their respective industries that have prioritized a culture of safety and sustainability, as well as developed program and technology investments to drive improved operational and risk metrics at multiple sites and in numerous countries.

Winners will be awarded on June 27 at the 2023 Avetta Summit User Conference in Houston. The Avetta Awards honor companies and leaders in six categories—safety, operations, partnering, compliance, digital transformation and delivering change.

“Avetta has the privilege to work with companies that make safety and sustainability a core part of their company culture and competitive differentiation, leaders at the forefront of supply chain risk and compliance,” said Arshad Matin, CEO of Avetta. “We’re proud to recognize these global leaders for excellence in their industries and supply chain risk management.”

These prestigious industry awards are based on a set of objective criteria and judged by internal Avetta safety and compliance experts in addition to external industry executives, entrepreneurs, innovators, and compliance experts. This year’s industry judges included Adele Abrams, President, Law Office of Adele L. Abrams P.C.; Brian Fielkow, EVP of Risk, Acrisure; and Subena Colligan, EHS Coach & Consultant and principal of S. Colligan Coaching.

The finalists and category descriptions are listed here and include the following:

Health & Safety Leader: Companies and programs that have proven safety leadership on a global scale at multiple locations, significant projects and large operations, resulting in decreased incident rates, improved safety scores and achieved KPIs.