Finalytics.ai Congratulates Visions FCU on Celent Model Bank Award for Member En… – Press Release

Finalytics.ai platform helps Visions deliver business impact and industry leading innovation.

Finalytics.ai powers segment-of-one digital experiences for community financial institutions. Finalytics.ai announced today that its client, $5.6 billion-asset Visions Federal Credit Union, has been awarded the 2023 Celent Model Bank Award for its innovations in member engagement.

Celent’s annual Model Bank Awards recognize the best practices of technology usage in different areas critical to success in banking. Nominations are submitted by financial institutions and undergo a rigorous evaluation process by Celent analysts. Celent judges submissions on three core criteria: demonstrable business benefits of live initiatives; the degree of innovation relative to the industry; and the technology or implementation excellence.

According to Michael Bernard, Senior Analyst at Celent: “The Model Bank Awards recognize how financial institutions are using technology to change the face of banking. The recipients of this award should serve as an inspiration to others looking for strong examples of best practice implementation that will have a truly meaningful impact on business results and the industry overall. The entry from Visions clearly demonstrated this.”

Thomas P. Novak, Vice President and Chief Digital Officer at Visions, states, “Humanizing the digital experience is a strategic objective of ours, but to do that we must have the tools and know-how to act. Finalytics.ai has the expertise, technology and understanding we needed to move from a transactional experience to a thoughtful, personal approach on digital channels. It’s an integral part of how we can keep our long-standing reputation for service while supporting our goal to become a digital-first institution.”

Craig McLaughlin, CEO and Co-founder of Finalytics.ai, says that “Visions is differentiating itself with a banking environment that is more relational than even the largest institutions. For them, digital…