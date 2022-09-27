Financial institution of America survey: 71% of employees say their pay is not maintaining with inflation



New York

CNN Business

—



There is growing evidence that Americans are struggling to keep up with crushing inflation.

Nearly three in four (71%) employees say the cost of living is outpacing their salary and wages, according to a Bank of America-sponsored survey shared first with CNN on Tuesday. That’s up from 58% in February.

The survey – which was taken in July and polled people who participate in 401(k) plans – reported that half of the employees said they have taken action to cope with financial strain in the past six months.

Among those taking action, 21% say they are tapping emergency savings to pay the bills, 21% are working extra hours, 20% are looking for a higher-paying job and 6% are resorting to a 401(k) hardship withdrawal, the survey found.

The Bank of America survey found that despite being employed, 62% of workers are stressed about their…