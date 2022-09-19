Find and Join New IDOs through Uplift, Verified by Blockpass – Press Release

HONG KONG, Sept 19, 2022 – (ACN Newswire) – Compliance provider and expert Blockpass is proud to reveal its new partnership with Uplift, an IDO launchpad platform that facilitates and accelerates the launch of innovative blockchain projects. Besides providing KYC options for Uplift’s platform, in this exciting new partnership Blockpass and Uplift will be conducting AMAs, giveaways and rewarding both LIFT tokens and facilitating IDO access to Blockpass users.

Uplift is an award-winning investment platform that incubates, launches and accelerates blockchain-based projects, such as crypto, DeFi, Web3.0, GameFi, NFT and DEX projects. The Uplift launchpad is uniquely designed to be adaptive, fair and welcoming to the fast growing projects that it supports, and values community. Some of Uplift’s focal points include making investment accessible, unique referral programmes, fully vetted projects, investors insurance, easy accessibility to all and a fair lottery system to allow everyone – not just whales – to be involved in IDOs. The platform currently boasts in excess of 8000 unique stakers, over US$1,200,000 raised capital and more than US$826,000 total locked value.

Blockpass is a digital identity verification provider which provides a one-click compliance gateway to financial services and other regulated industries. Through Blockpass, users can create, store, and manage a data-secure digital identity that can be used for an entire ecosystem of services, token purchases and access to regulated industries. For businesses and merchants, Blockpass is a comprehensive KYC & AML SaaS that requires no integration and no setup cost. You can set up a service in minutes, test the service for free and start verifying and on-boarding users. Currently with more than 500,000 verified user identity profiles, Blockpass facilitates instant onboarding, and to date over 3000 services have taken advantage of this opportunity to get access to users with reusable digital identity…