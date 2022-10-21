Finest Chinese language meals: 32 must-try dishes

(CNN) — With one of the world’s most diverse food scenes, China makes it nearly impossible to put together one single list that truly encompasses the “best” Chinese dishes.

But with such a huge variety of flavors on offer, it’s immensely helpful to go into the country with an introductory list of essential eats that will give you a well-rounded culinary experience.

Unfortunately, the country remains closed to international tourists, in line with its strict zero-Covid policies. In the meantime, you can dream about these delicious dishes that offer a sampling of China’s many different regions.

Can’t wait till then? Some of them can surely be found in your nearest Chinatown community.

We have included both English and Chinese (Mandarin or Cantonese, depending how they are more commonly known) names in this story.

Peking duck

Peking duck is one of China’s greatest culinary exports. stockmelnyk/Adobe Stock

One bite into this small mountain of crispy duck skin, juicy meat, radish,…